TECHNOLOGY Gerber Technology Announces New Executive Appointments

Moving forward with a more customer-centric strategy as it continues to build its position as a leader in innovative integrated technologies and services, Tolland, Conn.’s Gerber Technology announced the promotion and hire of new executives.

“Speed and agility have become crucial to success,” Gerber Technology Chief Executive Officer Mohit Uberoi said in a statement. “In all the industry sectors we support, technology has become a key enabler in realizing the promise ofIndustry 4.0. The changes in our leadership team will enable us to sharpen our focus and innovation and agility to support our customers.”

Formerly serving as Autodesk’s vice president of subscriber platform engineering and also its senior director of cloud business platforms, Melissa Rogers has accepted the role of Gerber Technology’s senior vice president and general manager for the company’s software business. With more than 20 years of leadership experience, Rogers will be responsible for the growth of Gerber’s integrated suite of software.

Senior Vice President and General Manager for Software Karsten Newbury will now lead increased focus on digitization as Gerber’s chief strategy and digital officer, a newly created role. The position will require Newbury to drive company-wide digital transformation and manage customer-driven initiatives including Gerber’s new subscription-based offering (SaaS), IoT-enabled devices, the digital micro-factory concept, and other integrated hardware and software initiatives.

With 25 years of IT experience, Ken Litman was appointed as Gerber’s vice president of information technology after serving as manrolandGoss Web Systems’ senior director of IT. In his new role, Litman will cultivate innovation through digital projects.

“We are fortunate to expand the skills and knowledge of our leadership team,” Uberoi said in a press release. “These leadership changes will help us build on our past successes, drive innovation, and expand our integrated software and hardware portfolio.”