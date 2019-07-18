SUSTAINABILITY Swim Week’s Swim the Globe Gains a Sustainable Component

During its third installment, Swim the Globe, which was held at the Sagamore South Beach July 11–14, hosted an eco-friendly component during Miami Swim Week. While the brand is still young, its founders, Jennifer Sclafani and Jeffrey Lubin, are hoping to build an inclusive platform.

“The events that people want to attend are all-encompassing, and the platform that we have in our hearts and minds is better for the planet,” Sclafani said. “We’re still building ourselves as a show, but we love that many brands we work with are moving in that direction.”

When considering how to remain current with constantly shifting trends, the pair thought about how sustainability is moving into the mainstream. Part of the solution was incorporating a sustainable component to their event.

“The industry is slowly transitioning through steps such as using recyclable bags and packaging,” Lubin said. “A lot of designers are conducting research into adding sustainable products.”

Founded by a group of media representatives and entrepreneurs including Vasiliki Karlin, founder of Naked Botanicals, and media professional Christiane Roget, Sustainable Swim Week launched under Swim the Globe. After participating in Miami Swim Week for the last four years, Karlin saw an opportunity to promote sustainable fashion after recognizing the demand for these products.

“This show was filled with people who were far more engaged. It wasn’t just about coming to see the fashion—it was the work behind it. It was amazing to see people interested in this issue and hearing the feedback,” Karlin said. “It’s not completely about fashion, but people are more conscious about doing something to help the world through their passion.”

With brands such as Miami’s Seven Seas Swimwear, Ontario-based Archipelago Swimwear and Mabi Swimwear, which is headquartered in London, Sustainable Swim Week was a welcome addition. Kacie Schweikhardt, owner of Pure Lorraine, is a Santa Barbara, Calif.–based representative that works with sustainable apparel brands from around the globe and was excited to begin focusing on partnerships within the Americas as she sees changes in the marketplace.

“People are trying to move production a bit closer to home, which is one way of being more sustainable,” she said. “Nobody is perfect, but brands are taking steps to move in a better direction, whether its social responsibility or organic materials without the use of toxic chemicals.”