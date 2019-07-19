RETAIL Anne Fontaine Launches San Francisco Location

Luxury women's brand Anne Fontaine opened its San Francisco location recently, giving the label a foundation in the city. The New York-headquartered label searched for the perfect location to continue its expansion on the West Coast, which is based on a fresh design scheme for the 960-square-foot space.

"This store is a new concept," explained Retail Operations Manager Samantha Giunta. "We did a different color scheme for the mill work, cabinetry and furnishings. This is the first store with the new concept.”

With a plan to expand to additional major cities, the brand is expected to open in Carmel, Calif., by mid to late August. Another California location in San Jose, Calif., is planned for early 2020. When discussing the women who live in the company's new neighborhood, Giunta recognizes the importance of dressing the executive-level clientele who reside and work in the area.

"Anne has always backed up women and wanted them to look powerful," she said. "With the rise of female CEOS and CFOs, and women who are powering through male-dominated fields, this neighborhood will have the majority of the collection and our Les Préciuses collection. We also have beautiful tailored blouses."

There was once an Anne Fontaine retail location in the same neighborhood as the new shop. Now, with this new boutique, the company has been extremely selective regarding the hiring process for its retail staff and has searched for associates of only the highest caliber to represent the Anne Fontaine brand at 67 Geary St.

"We are super happy to be back," Giunta said. "We want to welcome all of our bay area clients back to shopping in this store rather than having to travel."

