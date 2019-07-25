SAC’S NEW HIRE Sustainable Apparel Coalition Makes New Executive Appointment

The board of San Francisco’s Sustainable Apparel Coalition has appointed Amina Razvi to the role of executive director. Formerly working within the company as vice president of membership and interim executive director, Razvi has deep roots working within the apparel industry. A particular focal point of her career has been within sustainability, starting with Gap Inc.’s sustainable initiatives. In her new role, Razvi will perform daily leadership duties for SAC and is responsible for its global operations.

“As we look ahead, consumers are going to be looking to companies to be more transparent about these issues,” she said. “We want our member companies to start communicating their efforts regarding where they are currently and where they are going and to put that information in the hands of consumers who can make more-informed decisions.”

As the vice president of membership, Razvi oversaw the expansion of SAC’s position as a global presence by increasing membership from 135 to more than 250 partners and cultivating its Higg Index customer base from approximately 1,800 to 13,000 globally.

“An experienced industry professional, Amina possesses a unique combination of knowledge and vision to scale the work of SAC and engage with members and stakeholders globally as we transform the apparel, footwear and textile industry through the development and use of the Higg Index,” said Sean Cady, VF Corporation global vice president for sustainability and responsibility and SAC’s board chair, in a statement.

In her new role, Razvi succeeds Jason Kibbey, who now serves as the chief executive officer of the Higg Co., which supports the technological development of the sustainable tools afforded by the Higg Index. Razvi looks forward to working with current partners to feed the high consumer demand for sustainable apparel and developing partnerships with those companies that have not yet launched sustainable efforts.

“Consumers are not only looking to fashion to express style but also reflect their values. They are looking for companies that are aligned with these values,” she said. “The fashion industry has a huge role to play and an opportunity to make clothes that are amazing but not harmful to people or the planet. I encourage designers to put sustainability at the forefront of how we do business.”