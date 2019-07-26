EVENTS An Intimate Gathering Sets the Mood for Catherine Gee Fall/Winter 2019 Unveiling

Known for her luxurious, yet laid-back Santa Barbara, Calif., approach to fashion, Catherine Gee showcased new designs in rich fabrics and colorful styles. On July 23, Gee hosted an intimate gathering at Angelini Alimentari on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles. While maintaining the easy, yet stylish, formula for which she is known, Gee is expanding beyond her luxury resort roots into textiles such as rich, cotton velvet and styles that speak to the cooler months, including exciting prints, such as a heart design, which the designer drew by hand.



“My theme was to keep the lounge-to-day look, but my point was to add some really nice elevated pieces and bold animal prints,” she said. “A lot of people wear all black uniform. For me, I wear jeans and a printed top."

Guests snacked on light bites while they admired Gee's new line that was complemented by shoes provided by California-founded brand Charles David and handbags from Los Angeles-based line Altaire. The space provided a more personal experience for the designer to engage with a small group of guests while showcasing styles such as her vintage-inspired Alexa crop jacket, the wide-leg Stella trouser with oversized cuffs and the Serena tank that features delicate lace detail.

“It's flirty and fresh," said Gee. "We’re debuting it soon.”