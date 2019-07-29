Dave East, center, at event for his capsule collection at Diamond Supply Co. flagship July 25. All photos by Zaul Zamora. The images are courtesy of Diamond Supply Co.

Dave East Travels to L.A. to Release Born Broke, Die Diamond

By Andrew Asch | Monday, July 29, 2019

Dave East is a Harlem, N.Y. rapper whose life has revolved around basketball and the street, and he’s been a busy guy. He’s releasing an upcoming album called Survival this fall. On July 25, he dropped by the Diamond Supply Co. flagship on Los Angeles’ Fairfax Avenue for the release of his Diamond Supply Co. collaboration line, Born Broke, Die Diamond.

The capsule collection Born Broke, Die Diamond features tees, sweats and track suits featuring the lettering with the letter “D.” Plenty of his fans showed up to the event. Take a look.

Nicky Diamond of Diamond Supply Co. takes photos of Dave East during July 25 event for Born Broke, Die Diamond.

Dave East signs posters

A piece from the Born Broke, Die Diamond capsule collection

