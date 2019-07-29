Dave East Travels to L.A. to Release Born Broke, Die Diamond

Dave East is a Harlem, N.Y. rapper whose life has revolved around basketball and the street, and he’s been a busy guy. He’s releasing an upcoming album called Survival this fall. On July 25, he dropped by the Diamond Supply Co. flagship on Los Angeles’ Fairfax Avenue for the release of his Diamond Supply Co. collaboration line, Born Broke, Die Diamond.

The capsule collection Born Broke, Die Diamond features tees, sweats and track suits featuring the lettering with the letter “D.” Plenty of his fans showed up to the event. Take a look.