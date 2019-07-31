Colleen Wilson models a bridal look from designers Dustin Argumedo and Marili Ochoa. Photo courtesy of the designers.

Colleen Wilson models a bridal look from designers Dustin Argumedo and Marili Ochoa. Photo courtesy of the designers.

Dogs…and People Take the Runway

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Witness how people take their pets to supermarkets and cafes, it should be no surprise that some take their dogs to fashion shows.

On July 21, Julia Szkiba, a fashion instructor at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, organized the Pet Fashion Project Fashion Show & Fundraiser with Colleen Wilson and Melissa Curtis. They lead Pets on Q, which serves as something of a talent agency for animals which are being pitched as social media personalities. The show benefited a group of different Los Angeles County rescue groups such as Michaelson Found Animals Foundation. Adaptable dogs took the runway at The Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood,Calif. in pet fashions that matched styles worn by models. Take a look.

photo

From designer Jay Leal Vargas Photo: Jaimar Viray

photo

From designer Julie Garcia Photo: Julie Garcia

photo

From designer Karla Moedano. Image courtesy Karla Moedano

