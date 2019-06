Planet Blue’s Agolde & Tie Dye Party

Tie dye designs and denim never really go out of style. That’s a good enough reason for the Agolde premium denim brand to produce a tie dye party at the Planet Blue boutique by Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, Calif.

Social media influencers such as Kelsey DiPrima and Genelle Seldon dropped by the Planet Blue May 31 to tie dye T-shirts and to try on some of Agolde’s jeans. Check it out.