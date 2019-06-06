RETAIL Canadian Company to Open Several Charlotte Russe Stores

Canadian fashion company YM Inc. will put the young women’s boutique chain Charlotte Russe, formerly of San Diego, back in the retail game.

On June 5, Toronto-headquartered YM Inc. announced it had opened several Charlotte Russe boutiques in U.S. malls. YM Inc. intends to roll out 100 physical stores, according to a company statement, and it opened an online store at www.charlotterusse.com on June 3, said Eric Grundy, YM Inc.’s chief executive officer.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Charlotte Russe retail outlets back for customers who love the brand’s affordable, on-trend fashions,” Grundy said in a statement.

Charlotte Russe shuttered its fleet of 500 stores in March.

YM Inc. acquired the Charlotte Russe brand for an undisclosed sum that same month after the long-troubled retail chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

YM Inc. has opened new Charlotte Russe stores in Southland Center in Taylor, Mich.; Cumberland Mall in Atlanta; Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, N.J.; Park City Center in Lancaster, Penn.; and Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, N.J.

YM Inc. also runs other retail chains including the action sports–focused West 49 and Amnesia Mode, urban-inspired Urban Planet, children’s shop Urban Kids, denim-focused Bluenotes, teen retailer Stitches, and women’s fashion chains Sirens and Suzy Shier.