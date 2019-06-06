FASHION FIDM and Uniqlo at The Bloc Partner for Recycled Fashion in DTLA

Promoting recycled fashion in downtown Los Angeles, Uniqlo at The Bloc partnered with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising to create student-designed collections that promote sustainable apparel design and production.

Using textiles sourced from the Japanese apparel brand's All-Product Recycling Initiative, FIDM students created garments, each designed using fabric from items donated to the downtown Los Angeles location at The Bloc. According to Uniqlo, the initiative has resulted in the donation of more than 70,000 pieces of clothing to local organizations, including the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

On June 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, the store will host a Seasonal Style Refresh discussion covering sustainable living with A Vintage Splendor's Annette Vartanian and FIDM students. In addition to learning how to incorporate different sustainability methods to lead a more eco-friendly life, attendees at the free event will participate in an upcycling workshop. During the session, they learn how to make a reusable tote bag using only a pair of scissors and an item of clothing that they will bring to the discussion.

Attendees will also be gifted a Uniqlo AIRism t-shirt. The materials used to create the shirt feature DRY and Cool Touch technology, which heat and cool according to the wearer's reaction to the elements.

Throughout the summer, Uniqlo's location at The Bloc will rotate its installation of FIDM student designs every two weeks. The project will culminate in August following a vote to select the three most popular designs, after which these styles will be displayed in the store.