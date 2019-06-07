Morphew x Fred Segal Malibu

The rise of resale retail and high-end vintage have been a couple of the prominent fashion-biz stories of the past decade. The Morphew brand has put its own mark on these trends. Morphew maintains an archive of fabrics and clothes, some of which were made before the Great Depression of the 1930s. The brand repurposes some of the clothes in their archives and gives them a new act. We particularly liked Morphew’s Girl Scout style dress made from 1960s khaki fabric. Another look is a backless gown with boning made from a blue satin damask made in the Eisenhower era. Retail prices points can range from more than $300 to more than $6,000.

Morphew typically shows its pieces by appointment. This weekend, that is until 9 p.m., Sunday June 9, the brand will be producing a trunk show at Fred Segal Malibu and showing its revamped styles. Fred Segal’s Malibu shop is still new. It opened a 4,000-square-foot location at Malibu Village retail center in April.