RETAIL Free People Opens Stand-alone Location in Malibu

As a brand that aligns with free-spirited, adventurous women, Free People entered the perfect retail space when it opened its first stand-alone Malibu location to embrace a town that inspires a carefree lifestyle. Adding to its 129 nationwide locations and 138 international shops, Free People opened the Malibu store on June 7.

Within a new 2,657-square-foot space located at 3806 Cross Creek Rd., Free People is offering core collection pieces and new summer stock, including dresses, knit tops, shorts and accessories.

The Malibu space will also feature the Philadelphia-headquartered brand's activewear line, FP Movement, which includes leggings, joggers, tanks and T-shirts. Customer favorites including the Happiness Runs Tank, Kyoto High Rise Legging and the Ecology set, will be available at the new store.



In addition to clothing, Free People has created a lifestyle experience at the store and will sell crystal water bottles and Free People's in-house fragrances. Customers will also be able to shop beauty-and-wellness products that are cruelty free and natural, which include brands Hum, Bala Bangles and Skin Gym.

Free People's personalized-shopping services with stylists are available and customers who shop the Malibu location have the opportunity to schedule a one-on-one appointment.



From a garage door located in the rear of the store, customers can access a courtyard to relax and fully enjoy the Malibu atmosphere.