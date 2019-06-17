More Towne by Elysewalker Stores Announced

In 2018, prominent boutique retailer Elyse Walker announced that she was opening a shop devoted to men’s and women’s high-end basics. That concept shop, Towne by Elysewalker, opened in Palisades Village in September in Los Angeles’ exclusive Pacific Palisades section.

On June 17, Walker announced the opening of several more locations for Towne by Elysewalker. On Aug. 1, a store will open in Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, Calif. Other upcoming locations include a shop in Los Angeles’ Larchmont Village, which is scheduled to open in the fall. In spring 2020, another is scheduled to open in Calabasas, Calif. Currently two Towne by Elysewalker shops are doing business. The first one opened in Pacific Palisades. A second opened in January in Los Angeles’ Bel Air section.

Brands sold at the Towne by Elysewalker shops will include women’s lines 6397, Nanushka, Isabel Marant, Isabel Marant Etoile, and Les Coyotes des Paris. Men’s collections will include: Saint Laurent, Lainey, Officine Generale and John Elliott.

Walker also runs the Elyse Walker designer boutiques and serves as the fashion director for e-commerce emporium Forward by Elyse Walker.