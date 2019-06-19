Post Shark Tank, Butter Cloth Introduces Polos & Sweaters at Pop-Up

Los Angeles shirting label Butter Cloth made a splash last year. The brand’s principals; Danh Tran, Gary Falkenberg and former Lakers star Metta World Peace appeared on business reality show Shark Tank, and came away with a $250,000 investment from show host Robert Herjavec.

Fast forward to June 13, Butter Cloth produced a one-day pop-up shop at Los Angeles’ Beverly Center, where the label unveiled new categories such as polo shirts and sweaters. Tran and Herjavec made appearances at the Beverly Center pop-up.