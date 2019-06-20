TRADE SHOWS Dallas Market Center to Launch Total Lifestyle Market Starting June 2020

To accommodate the changing retail landscape, the Dallas Market Center will transform its summer markets into a total-lifestyle marketplace.

Beginning in June 2020, the Apparel & Accessories Market will be held June 23–26, while the Total Home & Gift Market, Lightovation—Dallas International Lighting Show and KidsWorld will start on June 24.

Currently held in August, the new dates allow the apparel market to coincide with events that serve other categories.

“Retail is undergoing dramatic changes, and we are advancing the market experience in order to help our customers succeed through access to more new products, unique items and trend intelligence,” said Cindy Morris, president and chief executive officer of the Dallas Market Center. “By combining events into a Total Lifestyle Market, we are creating a must-visit destination and an energetic show that will be greater than the sum of its parts.”

By establishing a common event schedule, the Dallas Market Center said it will offer more choices to retailers examining the best-business formulas to remain competitive. Combining the shows will bring together exhibitors offering products in categories such as gift, home décor, lighting, holiday, floral, housewares, gourmet, apparel and accessories, and artisanal goods.

“Maximizing opportunities to deliver more buyers drives every strategic decision—including the redevelopment of the [Interior Home + Design Center] building, launching Dallas Design Week, hiring new executives, enhancing marketplace technology, debuting special exhibitions like Brand Assembly, and engaging new marketing programs,” Morris said.

The news regarding this lifestyle event was released as construction continues on the 250,000-square-foot adaptive trade-show space on the DMC campus’s World Trade Center’s 11th floor, which will feature temporary gift exhibits during the June 2020 show.

Temporary exhibits for apparel and accessories will be found on the building’s 12th and 13th floors.