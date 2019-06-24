PrettyLittleThing's BET Experience Party

Styles worn by MCs and DJs remain highly influential on fashion.

We took in these styles last week at the West Hollywood, Calif. offices and events space for retailer PrettyLittleThing. PrettyLittleThing hosted a party for BET Experience Weekend. It was a series of events and parties surrounding the 2019 BET Awards. The awards show took place June 23 in Los Angeles.

At the PrettyLittleThing gig, rappers O.T. Genasis and Megan Thee Stallion took the stage. Check out the scene