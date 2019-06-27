So Major Brings Pop-Up Shops to Airports

Retail at American airports has taken big strides in terms of sophistication and ambition in the last decade, and here’s a new angle. Recently introduced retail company, So Major, will be bringing pop-up shops to airports.

This weekend, So Major pop-ups will run at Terminal 1 at Los Angeles International Airport and Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, said Paul Witt, So Major’s chief experience officer. Los Angeles fashion people know Witt from his Wittmore boutiques, which he continues to run in downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District and on West Third Street between The Grove and Beverly Center malls.

So Major will put together 10 x 15 installations in the terminals, where the pop-ups will focus on selling exclusive wares from brands such as women’s sleepwear purveyor Lunya and travelwear brand Pashko. The pop ups will sell clothing, accessories, such as headphones from Master & Dynamic and other goods, which are exclusively made for So Major. So Major pop-ups are also scheduled to run at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, Calif. and Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, Md. Westfield, which manages airport retail at LAX and JFK, is a So Major partner, Witt said.

Shoppers will browse through the pop-ups, and make purchases on temporary shop’s iPads. Like a digital retailer, So Major will later deliver the goods to homes and offices through mail or a delivery service. While pop-ups will be wrapped up on June 30, the exclusive goods will be available on the pop-up shop’s e-emporium somajorshop.com, for a little more than 3 weeks after the temporary shops close.

Look out for more themed pop-ups to roll out every month at select locations, Witt said. The next ones are scheduled to roll out Aug. 15-18, and Sept. 18-22.