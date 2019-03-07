O’Neill Dumps Drawstrings With No-Tie-Fly

Drawstrings have been responsible for tightening up boardshorts for decades.

But there’s an argument to be made that no one really needs the drawstring. Surf brand O’Neill must be paying attention to the argument, because it recently released the No-Tie-Fly Hyperfreak Hydro boardshort.

The No-Tie-Fly short replaces the drawcords with a secure Velcro-like system.

Perhaps the brand wants the drawstring to follow the powdered wig and the top hat onto the ash heap of fashion history. “Drawcords are a thing of the past,” said Lorin Ely-McGregor, an O’Neill boardshort senior designer and creator of the No-Tie-Fly.