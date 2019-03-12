Jackie Bartolo To Velvet Heart

After a 16-year run as an independent sales rep, Jackie Bartolo closed her self-named Jackie B Showroom at the end of February. She took her sales team and moved into the corporate showroom for the Velvet Heart label, which is located in suite 403 of the New Mart showroom building in downtown Los Angeles. Bartolo will serve as Velvet Heart’s West Coast Sales Manager, said Jordan Tsabag, Velvet Heart's executive vice president.

“Everything has come full circle,” Tsabag said. “Jackie helped us launch the line.” He is the son of line founder Moshe Tsabag.

Bartolo represented the Velvet Heart line at the Jackie B showroom from 2008 to 2011.

“We are super excited about her being back with the brand. She will be spearheading the line’s West Coast expansion,” Tsabag said. The expansion campaign will focus on wholesaling the Velvet Heart line to boutiques. Wholesale price points will range from $26 to $44. The brand will offer a collection of clothes ranging from denim to outerwear. No item will be priced above $100.

Bartolo said that she is glad to focus her energy around Velvet Heart. “I’m super passionate about the product. It’s an amazing line,” she said.