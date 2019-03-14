MANUFACTURING The Doneger Group Appoints Michelle Evans to New EVP of Merchandising Role

Fashion- and retail-strategy firm The Doneger Group announced the appointment of Michelle Evans to the newly created role of executive vice president of merchandising.

Reporting directly to President Abbey Doneger, Evans will manage core merchandising advisory services for the New York–headquartered company. She will spearhead the strategic merchandising direction and business analysis across the apparel and accessories categories in the women’s, men’s and children’s divisions. Within this role, Evans will also lead The Doneger Group’s Los Angeles–based merchandising team, Directives West, which offers industry analysis and coverage of retail, fashion and consumer behavior related to the West Coast lifestyle.

“Michelle is a seasoned executive with outstanding leadership skills and significant insight into the changing retail landscape,” Doneger said in a statement. “I am confident that our clients and Doneger team will benefit from her innovative and strategic thinking.”

Evans graduated from Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a Master of Business Administration from Yale University and has enjoyed nearly 20 years in retail and merchandising.

Her career began in management consulting at Charles River Associates and she held positions with Tiffany & Co., Gilt and Chloe + Isabel. Prior to joining The Doneger Group, Evans led the merchandising team at conversational-commerce startup Jetblack, where she cultivated the company’s text message–based personal-shopping service.

“I’m excited to collaborate with the unparalleled Doneger team and apply my unique experience at the intersection of fashion, analytics and technology to help our clients thrive in a dynamic retail environment,” Evans said in a statement.