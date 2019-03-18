Christian Sirano Honored with Fashion Visionary at Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Daily Front Row's Fifth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards were presented on March 17 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Project Runway alum and red carpet designer Christian Siriano was honored with the Fashion Visionary award.

Others receiving awards included Adriana Lima for Fashion Icon, Slick Woods for Model of the Year and Ilaria Urbinati for Style Curator.

The evening's presenters and special guests were a red carpet ready group, which included Lady Gaga, Sia, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jamie King, Stella Maxwell, Busy Phillips,Shaun Ross, and designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais.