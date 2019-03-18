Maggie Barry Opens SetSpace

Maggie Barry has been a big deal in Los Angeles costuming and fashion. If you have seen singers Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj,Cher and the band Van Halen performing clad in various wild styles, there is a good chance that Maggie Barry designed the outré stage looks.

Barry has long run a studio in downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District. On March 16, Barry opened SetSpace. It’s a permanent showroom/styling space where people can browse styles for rentals, custom looks, and a Maggie Barry-only style; clothes bearing LED lights.

The appointment-only space is located at 137 S. Main St., across the street from the California Market Center showroom building. It is housed in the Broadway Palace Apartments complex. Broadway Palace also is the address for another fashion showroom; Kathy Walker Showroom.

Barry celebrated the opening with a fashion presentation where she teamed up with milliner Drewbird and designer Mista Rich. She hopes to produce monthly events at SetSpace for emerging designers and models. Star deejay Heather Bright spun tunes at the inaugural party. Barry said that she will spin at future parties.