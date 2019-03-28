TECHNOLOGY Kornit Digital to Unveil New Capabilities During 'Kornit Discover' in New York

Digital textile-printing-technology provider Kornit Digital has announced its latest offering, Kornit Discover—events that include educational workshops, networking opportunities, product demonstrations and sessions with guest speakers.

The Israel-headquartered firm is launching the first event in New York April 3–4, with a keynote by Scott Goldstone, owner of Breakaway Sports.

“With Kornit Discover, we are creating an industry event that will challenge established thinking patterns,” said Omer Kulka, Kornit Digital’s vice president of marketing and product strategy. “In fact, we will transform the way visitors think and print.”

During the inaugural event, attendees will be able to learn more about Kornit’s latest technology with the Avalanche Poly Pro direct-to-garment printing system, based on the company’s NeoPigment process, which has helped advance polyester printing.

According to Kornit, the $33-billion market’s problem of dye immigration has been solved by the technology’s ability to allow for high quality in direct-to-garment polyester printing while ensuring that consumers can expect no compromise in design or cost.

“There are still a lot of perceptions and opinions in the market about direct-to-garment printing and what its opportunities and limitations are,” Kulka said. “Printing on dark polyester is a prime example. There is an opinion in the market that digital printing and dark poly don’t go well together, and we just lifted this barrier.”