Photo: Fabletics

Photo: Fabletics

FASHION

Fabletics Debuts First New York Retail Location With Soho Pop-up Shop

By Dorothy Crouch | Thursday, May 2, 2019

photo

A line of shoppers extends out onto the sidewalk in front of the Fabletics SoHo pop-up location in New York City. Photo: Fabletics

As part of its 2019 retail expansion, Los Angeles-based active-lifestyle brand Fabletics opened its first New York location with a SoHo pop-up shop. While the official launch took place on April 27, a preview event was held April 24 with Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, beauty influencer Christina Marie, YouTube star Sarah Rae Vargas, Elle.com Style Director Nikki Ogunnaike and celebrity trainer Nicole Winhofferand. A customer-appreciation night was hosted on April 25 for Fabletics members who live in the tri-state area.

The Fabletics brand was co-founded by actor Kate Hudson in 2013, who expressed her excitement about the 2,743-square-foot space opening at 577 Broadway, located between Prince and Houston streets.

“I’m so excited to finally bring Fabletics to New York!," she said in a statement. "New York is like my home away from home, where I spent much of my adult life. Plus, we have a ton of members in the tri-state area who have been asking us to open a store in the city. It has been on our radar for awhile, but we wanted to be strategic with how we approached it."

photo

Andi Dorfman Photo: Fabletics

With 27 retail locations, Fabletics is using the SoHo pop-up to gauge how the area would potentially respond to future New York bricks-and-mortar locations. During 2019, the brand plans to open 12 new permanent retail stores within the United States.

"Starting with a pop-up shop will allow us to learn more about our local customer base and gather as many insights as we can, which will ultimately help us grow a stronger long-term presence in the city,” Hudson explained in a press release.

In addition to featuring Fabletics proprietary inventory-management OmniSuite and OmniShop technologies with OmniKiosks and iPod-powered POS systems, the pop-up shop brings an experiential element to shopping. Within the store, Fabletics included a miniature boxing ring featuring gloves and a medicine-ball installation.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Sponsored by GBM, Inc.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter