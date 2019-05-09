RETAIL Rent the Runway Offers ‘Ultimate Dream Closet’ at New San Francisco Flagship

New York–headquartered Rent the Runway has arrived in San Francisco, launching a flagship to serve the company’s third-largest subscription market.

Located on the second and third floors of 228 Grant Ave., Rent the Runway is occupying 8,300 square feet where customers can shop their dream closet, according to the company.

Complementing its direct-to-consumer online business, Rent the Runway’s bricks-and-mortar retail model is based upon the company’s proprietary technology, which allows members more autonomy during their shopping experiences.

By blending digital tools available through online shopping with the experience of visiting a physical store, the company has developed a formula embraced by consumers who want to wear designer clothes but don’t want to pay the hefty retail cost for these goods.

With self-service drop-off and self-service checkout, subscribers are able to complete transactions using their RTR Pass on their phones through a “tech-first” approach that is at the core of Rent the Runway’s bricks-and-mortar business. Additionally, customers are able to access their orders through the new pickup station to eliminate waiting in line.

Designed by Alda Ly Architecture and Hilary Koyfman, the all-female design team behind shared workspace The Wing and Parsley Health, the flagship was designed to encourage social interaction and a community within the store.

On the store’s second floor, unlimited members of Rent the Runway can shop more than 3,000 products including casual pieces, business attire, festive clothing, weekend wear and accessories. Reserve members will have access to fitting rooms available by appointment for choosing formalwear.

The store’s third floor was designed to bring together women in a comfortable space. A coffee bar provides complimentary refreshments. With a communal fitting room, which resembles a posh dressing room, the try-on area was created to support social interaction through a shared-closet experience. Within this area, women can also utilize a beauty bar featuring various products.

Eventually, Rent the Runway will host events where the company will unveil unique programming and encourage members of the community to network. Catering to women, the events will highlight members of the community, recognize leaders in technology and entrepreneurship, create pop-up opportunities for like-minded brands, and offer a comfortable space in which to work—or relax—during the day.

Launched on May 8, the store’s opening day included a ribbon cutting by London Breed, the first African-American woman in San Francisco’s history to occupy the mayor’s office and the second female leader to be elected since U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein’s election as mayor in 1978.

Founded by Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Fleiss in 2009, Rent the Runway now includes more than 550 designer partners, 11 million community members and five retail locations.