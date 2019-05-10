Related Garments – All In the Family

Companies that make socks typically eventually branch out into underwear and vice versa. Brothers Mike and David Appel decided to cut to the chase, and develop a brand that makes matching socks and underwear.

Their four-year-old Los Angeles-based Related Garments brand put together socks and underwear sets with matching designs – say a checkerboard, camo, and polkadots. The brand recently got into the athletic game by releasing R*Squared, an underwear-sock set made with of anti-odor and and antibacterial fabrics.

Themes and collaborations are also important to Related Garments. It worked with actor/social media star Luka Sabbat to create Sabbat x Related, which raises money for the Haitian Education & Leadership program. The non-profit puts together scholarships for students in Haiti.

Coming up, the brand will be exploring the theme of the word "related." For father’s day, they’ll be releasing a campaign which features a picture of their 80-year-old father, Arnold Appel, modeling Related Garments.