Harley Viera-Newton of HVN, left, wearing a Levi's jacket. She hung out with model Lily Aldridge at a 2017 Levi's event. Image via Levi's Twitter feed.

Here Comes The Summer Shop

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, May 30, 2019

It’s post Memorial Day. But weather in Los Angeles feels, well, umm…not summery. The temperature has been ranging from high 50s Fahrenheit to mid-70s Fahrenheit.

Hopefully The Summer Shop will bring bikini weather. The pop-up will display the fashion styles of Levi’s and the HVN and Liana brands. It will take a bow on June 1, and will kick off a month-long run at 8476 Melrose Place in West Hollywood, Calif.

Lili Chemla of Liana. Image via lianaclothing.com

Looks will include Levi’s 501 cut-offs, HVN’s printed dresses, and Liana’s tees and tanks. Jeweler Alison Lou also will display her wares at The Summer Shop. Please bring the sun with you Summer Shop!

