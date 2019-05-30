FASHION Reef Unveils First Pride Collection to Support LGBTQ Community

To commemorate June Pride Month, honoring the LGBTQ community, beach-and-surf footwear brand Reef launched its first Pride Collection, which will benefit PFLAG National. Started in 1973 by Jeanne Manford, a mother who wanted to show support for her son Morty who was gay, PFLAG National is the largest organization in the United States to support the LGBTQ community and its allies.



With adult and children's styles included in the collection, Reef will donate 100 percent of profits from sales through Reef.com to PFLAG National.

"With 100 percent of profits supporting our grassroots efforts, we couldn't be more excited to work with Reef," said Jean-Marie Navetta, director of learning and inclusion for PFLAG National. "This vibrant collection aligns so beautifully with the diversity and inclusion efforts that are centered in our work at PFLAG National and across our network of more than 400 chapters across the country."

In addition to donating profits from the online sale of its Pride Collection, Reef will sponsor the San Diego Pride Parade, which will take place July 13.

"Reef is a brand that celebrates family, community and the personal freedom that the beach lifestyle represents," said Mike Matey, the company's vice president of marketing. "Our core values directly line up with PFLAG National's mission of equality and we couldn't have thought of a better organization to partner with in celebration of Pride Month."

The collection, which features rainbow colors in each design, includes flip flops, a slip-on style and boat shoe, and retails between $29 to $55.