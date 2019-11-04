Slip-ons from Vans global ambassador Kim Jaekyung. All images courtesy of Vans

And Just Before Vans Checkerboard Day, It's Vans Global Ambassador Charity Auction

By Andrew Asch | Monday, November 4, 2019

Looking for something to do on Nov. 21? It’s going to be the first annual Vans Checkerboard Day. Doug Palladini, Vans’ global brand president announced Vans Checkerboard Day in September. It will be a day for Vans fans and friends of the Costa Mesa, Calif.-headquartered brand to participate in activities, workshops and programs that develop youth creativity. Vans will kickstart the day by donating $ 1 million to Imagination.org, a Los Angeles-headquartered nonprofit that produces programs to foster the creativity of youth.

Vans also is celebrating the upcoming day with a Global Ambassador Charity Auction that is running in partnership with eBay. From Nov. 11 to Nov. 21, Vans aficionados can visit eBay.com/vanscheckerboardday to bid on special sneakers.

The auction will feature a one-of-a-kind Vans Classic slip-ons or an Old Skool III backback from curators such as Christian Hosoi, Geoff McFetridge, Kim Jaekyung, Brighton Zeuner and Vans’ Steve Van Doren. Check it out.

photo

From Brazilian graffiti artist Zezao. All images courtesy of Vans

photo

From Mike Sandavol

photo

From Hana Beamon

