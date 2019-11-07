MANUFACTURING Crocker Exits Bldwn

It was announced on Nov. 1 that Johnathan Crocker has left the Bldwn label, said Tommy James, the executive vice president and chief financial officer of the denim and lifestyle brand, which maintains its headquarters in Los Angeles. Crocker’s two-year contract expired on Oct. 31, James said.

“Johnathan envisioned a relaunch of the brand as a modern American fashion brand, and he recruited and hired an excellent team to create and deliver his vision,” James said in a statement. “The relaunch has generated very positive reviews, and we look forward to continuing to build on the initial success that he achieved.”

James will assume Crocker’s duties, said a Bldwn representative. As of press time, there were no plans for a replacement. Crocker will pursue other endeavors, according to the company statement.

Bldwn has roots in Los Angeles and Kansas City, Mo., where brand founders Matt and Emily Baldwin started the company.