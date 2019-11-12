Volcom To Outfit U.S. Snowboard Team

After 20 years or so of making outerwear and snowboarding clothes, Volcom has reached a summit. It was announced that the Costa Mesa, Calif. –brand will make outfit the U.S. Snowboarding team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Volcom will make clothes for the men’s and women’s snowboard teams as well as their coaches and support staff. The uniforms will include hoodies, gloves, hats, beanies and outerwear featuring pops of red, white and blue and stylized camo prints. The clothes also will include Volcom’s signature technical features such as the Thermal Defense System, which features a 3-layer jackets with down paneling that maximizes warmth without overheating.

“Volcom is a brand that has strong ties to snowboarding,” Tiger Shaw, U.S. ski & snowboard president. “Alongside a strong and balanced roster of riders, as well as an elite coaching staff, the Volcom partnership lays the groundwork for the athletes to perform at the highest level and continue to push the boundaries of competitive snowboarding.”