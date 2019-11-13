Holidays Start in Beverly Hills with BOLD

Holiday sales forecasts have been released. There has been a big tree lighting at Citadel Outlets, and coming up on Nov. 14, get ready for more holiday partying. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 14, City of Beverly Hills will produce a kickoff event for its BOLD Holiday program on Rodeo Drive. Expect a fireworks show, as well as free concerts, which includes tunes from DJCoryLive! and Jazz ensemble The Cufflink Crooners. Performing holiday standards will be Matthew Morrison, who appeared on Fox series Glee, which ran from 2009 to 2015.

If you don’t catch the Nov. 14 party, BOLD programming is scheduled to run until Dec. 21. Participating stores on Rodeo and surrounding streets are scheduled to stay open later. There also will be free musical performances, acrobats and Instagram-worthy environments. Ho ho ho!