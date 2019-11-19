Rick Owens' Book Signing Turns Into Homecoming Party

It was the last stop of Rick Owens’ book tour for Legaspi. The art book, authored by Owens, reported on the career and influence of designer Larry Legaspi. Legaspi crafted space-age looks for '70s music acts Kiss, Patti LaBelle and Parliament, and served as a major inspiration for Owens.

But when fashion star and author Owens appeared at a Nov. 18 book signing at his self-named Los Angeles flagship, it, felt like a homecoming.

Owens had not stayed in Los Angeles, the city where he started his fashion career, since 2003.

Owens’ friends and fans were among the 500 people who waited in line to get the coffee table book signed by Owens, who was wearing a long black coat and boots with giant, clear plastic heels.

For designer Henry Duarte, the book signing and store party was a chance to get together with an old friend. He had been friendly with Owens when the were starting their careers in the 1980s. Duarte used to hang out with Owens at the now defunct restaurant Les Doux Cafe, which was owned by Owens' wife Michele Lamy. “It was great to see Rick go out and conquer for the city of Los Angeles,” Duarte said at the book signing.

Tiffinee Amber of the Swoon Collective brand agency carried a bouquet of black flowers that she was going to present Owens. The date of the book signing happened to be his birthday. “I thought if we were going to give him flowers, then it would have to be black roses for the Lord of Darkness,” she said referring to the tongue-in-cheek nickname for the goth-inspired, but Owens, who maintained a gracious, sunny disposition during the event.

Daniela Ramirez made a day trip from Tijuana, Mexico to go to the book signing. “He has a whole different view of fashion,” Ramirez said of the designer. Owens inspired her to become a fashion student.”He’s made fashion approachable” she said.