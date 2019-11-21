MANUFACTURING All Good Feels Mixes Street, Active & Contemporary Looks

Vintage-style concert T-shirts seem to exist in a completely different fashion category than activewear, which is designed to outfit high-intensity workouts. But the Los Angeles–headquartered brand All Good Feels made both activewear and concert-style tees for its debut collection, which was officially introduced on Nov. 11 on its direct-to-consumer site, www.allgoodfeels.com.

Manufactured in Los Angeles, the new AGF brand is focused on active and athleisure styles, said co-founder Lana Safoian.

“We wanted to take what was trending on runways and the street and mesh them together with a comfortable athleisure look,” Safoian said.

AGF’s debut collection features a number of different looks, ranging from fashion-inspired pullover tops to loungewear and leggings, but the line started with the vintage concert-style tee. Safoian, who started her career as a lawyer, started working on prototypes of AGF tees with Lauren Rote, her sister-in-law and brand co-founder, who had worked as a digital strategist and content creator. AGF is the sisters’-in-law first fashion venture.

The first shirts were fitted crew necks bearing slogans the two-co-founders felt were inspirational, such as “Kind people are my kind of people,” and “Invest in yourself.”

“It’s a unifier. It connects people,” Safoian said of the slogans. “But we wanted to evolve the concept. We wanted to become more contemporary.”

Enter Wells Butler, the brand’s designer. She had run Primp, a casual-style brand that featured knits. She had sold the brand to retailers such as Kitson, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom. Butler sold the line to an investment firm in 2011 for an undisclosed sum, she said, and took a break from designing to start a family.

Her son went to the same school as Safoian’s kids in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. Butler and Safoian met at a school event. They eventually started going on hikes and to gyms together, where they would do circuit training, yoga and kickboxing.

“I’ve tried about every workout in the Valley,” Safoian said. “I work out six days a week. It starts the day on a good foot.”

Butler suggested putting the AGF slogans on vintage-style concert tees. The team got a freelance graphic designer to craft logos that look like concert tees from the 1980s and 1990s. The graphics were placed on 100 percent cotton sweatshirts and tees, but they wanted to further develop the brand. They added loungewear and activewear because the trio is committed to exercise.

On the line’s Manifest shirt, there is a graphic of a leopard’s head. It’s one of the themes of the line, which repeats leopard skin–style prints.

The leopard-skin prints are created on lounge pants and pullovers. The line also offers fashion looks with pullover tops featuring puff sleeves, which the trio found trending in contemporary-style collections.

Safoian, Rote and Butler also spent a lot of time polishing the silhouette and style of the brand’s classic legging. They said that they tried a bunch of different silhouettes and a multiplicity of fabrics so their brand would not draw the complaints that are often directed at other labels’ activewear bottoms, such as insufficient coverage, inadequate waistband security that leads to slippage and pieces manufactured using materials of inferior quality.

The brand owners designed a high-waisted legging that they contend will not fall down during a workout. Bottoms are constructed from a spandex-blend fabric that balances breathability yet withstands tough workouts.

The line’s other looks include muscle tanks, mesh sports bras and the balance legging, which features contrasting color panels, Butler said.

“It gives the illusion of a smaller waist and body size, which every woman loves,” Butler said.

Retail price points for the line range from $55 to $110.

Photos courtesy of AGF.