Sol Angeles Launches Support California Culture Party

After about a decade in business making clothes with a casual California style, the Sol Angeles label is going to a deeper dive into the state’s culture.

On Nov. 20, the label started the first Support California Culture Party at its headquarters at the Crossroads of the World compound in Los Angeles’ Hollywood section. Crossroads of the World once was the address for offices of film auteur Alfred Hitchcock.

The Support California Culture Party was meant to highlight California artists, crafts and the work of groups such as Homeboy Industries. It’s all part of an initiative to highlight what’s best about the state and to bring people together, said Eli Meyers, a brand co founder. “California culture is different for every person here,” he said surveying the crowd at the party. “This is the beginning of a dialogue.”

At the party, shirts were printed out with the slogan ‘Support California Culture, guests flexed their inner artiste by painting on a graffiti wall, while caterers Homegirl Café, a division of Homeboy, served al pastor and chickpea tacos. For drinks Herradura Tequila provided shots and cocktails. KCRW’s Raul Campos spun tunes.

Myers said the Nov. 20 party is just the beginning. He hoped that the Support California Culture parties would be regular events.