RETAIL The Webster Heads to Beverly Center in 2020

Luxe, multi-brand retailer The Webster is scheduled to open an 11,000-square-foot flagship at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles, it was announced Nov. 20.

It will move into a space on the corner of Beverly and San Vicente boulevards, which formerly housed the Hard Rock Café. The upcoming Webster emporium will serve as the retailer’s seventh U.S. location. It will have its own dedicated entrance and a private valet-parking service.

The look of the store will be designed by prominent architect Sir David Adjaye. His Adjaye Associates runs offices in London, New York and the Ghanian capital, Accra. Adjaye built the $540 million Smithsonian Institution National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Webster is known for selling designer brands for men and women. Its merchandise mix includes Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Chloe, Dior, Gucci, Loewe, Paco Rabanne, Palm Angeles, Proenza Schouler, Rhude, Valentino, Vetements and Versace. The retailer also offers brands such as Vans, Commes de Garçons and headwear from Nick Fouquet, based in Los Angeles’ Venice section.

The Webster started business 10 years ago in Miami’s South Beach section. It was founded by Laure Heriard Dubreuil, who formerly worked as a merchandiser for Balenciaga and Saint Laurent.

The Webster also runs stores in Houston; New York City; Costa Mesa, Calif.; Bal Harbour, Fla.; and another in the Sawgrass outdoor outlet mall in the Miami area. Dubreuil designed the interiors of her other stores to look like a stylish person’s private space, according to the company’s website.

The Webster’s Beverly Center neighbors include Traffic, which also offers luxe multi-brand retail for men and women. Other neighbors include Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, as well as a Macy’s and a Bloomingdale’s. French fashion brand Kenzo opened a store at Beverly Center in September.