AIMS360's Afternoon for Elevate

AIMS360 fashion business management software company released its Intelligent Allocation program earlier this year. But last week, The Los Angeles-based company produced Elevate, an event detailing the finer points of the new program and other features of its platform at the California Market Center in downtown Los Angeles. There, fashion executives sat for one-on-one information sessions with AIMS360 chiefs and trainers. Attendees listened to new information on Intelligent Allocation, as well as other features on the AIMS360 platform, such as upgrades for connecting with Shipstation, Shopify and Joor.

Scott Allen, AIMS360’s customer success director, gave a presentation on Intelligent Allocation. The program sets rules on how one’s company ships goods, what goods are being delivered and how much material to make.

With direct-to-consumer business increasing, brands are being pushed to make more customized orders for specific consumers. It’s more important to be efficient, and quickly figure out which orders go to which customers, Allen said.

One of the attendees, Will Tran, chief financial officer of the Publish brand, said that brands have no choice but to more deeply involve their operations in tech. Old ways of planning are too time consuming. “Time is money,” Tran said.