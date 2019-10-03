TRADE SHOWS Renovazio Show To Produce More L.A. Events

High-end fabric agency Renovazio produced its second Los Angeles trade event, the Renovazio Show, Oct. 2–3, in downtown Los Angeles.

The Renovazio Show was an invite-only event produced at the Grand Courtyard events space in downtown Los Angeles’ South Park neighborhood. More than 14 of Renovazio’s brands exhibited at the Los Angeles event. More than 45 attendees browsed through fabrics ranging from silk and wool to polyester and denim, said Marco Ciucci, a Renovazio partner.

Exhibiting brands require minimum purchase orders of 300 yards. “We’re trying to work with customers who can afford the fabrics,” Ciucci said. The other two Renovazio partners are Riccardo Mencarelli and Andrea Tealdi.

Attendees and vendors were served catered Italian meals and took appointments at tables covered with white linens.

The show is poised for some growth. The Renovazio partners plan to produce biannual shows in two cities. They have been producing a New York City show twice a year since 2001. While Renovazio has operated a Los Angeles office for more than a decade, it started a Los Angeles Renovazio Show in February. The first one was held at the No. 10 Restaurant, an Italian establishment near West Hollywood, Calif., that is owned by Italian soccer star Alessandro Del Piero.

The partners moved to downtown Los Angeles to be closer to the area’s Fashion District and also to produce in a larger space, Mencarelli said. He forecasted that it would grow slowly, not much bigger than the recent downtown Los Angeles event. There would be an emphasis on a collegial atmosphere, he said.

“We want a nice show, a good size and to be good partners,” Mencarelli said. The New York City Renovazio Show is not much larger than the new Los Angeles show. Past attendees have been buyers from brands including St. John Knits, James Perse, Banana Republic, A.L.C., Brooks Bros. and Ralph Lauren.