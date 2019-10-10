RETAIL

Roark Opens Los Angeles Flagship and Plans Retail Rollout

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, October 10, 2019

Laguna Beach, Calif.-headquartered brand Roark has won a bunch of awards from the Surf Industry Manufacturers Association, such as "2016 Breakout Brand of the Year."

The travel-inspired surf brand is planning to spread the word on its styles with new bricks-and-mortar shops. Last month, it opened a flagship at 149 S. La Brea Ave. in Los Angeles, which formerly housed a boutique for the Sene label. It’s planning to open a handful of more shops. Its website, roark.com, posted help-wanted ads for store jobs in Del Mar, Calif., and Berkeley, Calif. An email requesting comment on retail rollout was not answered by Roark at presstime.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Artistic Milliners

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter