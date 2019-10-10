RETAIL Roark Opens Los Angeles Flagship and Plans Retail Rollout

Laguna Beach, Calif.-headquartered brand Roark has won a bunch of awards from the Surf Industry Manufacturers Association, such as "2016 Breakout Brand of the Year."

The travel-inspired surf brand is planning to spread the word on its styles with new bricks-and-mortar shops. Last month, it opened a flagship at 149 S. La Brea Ave. in Los Angeles, which formerly housed a boutique for the Sene label. It’s planning to open a handful of more shops. Its website, roark.com, posted help-wanted ads for store jobs in Del Mar, Calif., and Berkeley, Calif. An email requesting comment on retail rollout was not answered by Roark at presstime.