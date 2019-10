FASHION Thai Fashion For LA Fashion Week

In past seasons, LA Fashion Week has devoted nights to Thai designers. The Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion week is no different. On Oct. 9, Thai designers took the LA Fashion Week runway at the Petersen Automative Museum in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile district.

Taking the runway were women’s ready-to-wear brands Salisa Official and Landmee, Renim Project, a contemporary menswear brand, and Kanapot, a high-end streetwear brand.