RETAIL Casualwear Continues To Grow, NPD Group Says

There have been a lot of headlines proclaiming the prominence of activewear in American wardrobes, but, according to a recent report from The NPD Group, the action is in casualwear.

“Fashion’s future depends on casual clothing,” Marshal Cohen, NPD’s chief industry adviser, said in a statement. “But, today’s casual fashion is different from what was once referred to as ‘sportswear’ in the American fashion industry.”

Nonactive casual clothing represents more than half of the U.S. fashion industry’s sales. This category made $103 billion in the 12 months ending June 2019.

This category includes casual pants, polo shirts and blazers. It does not include activewear, outerwear, tailored apparel and underwear. Casual is becoming more specialized, according to the report. Casual styles have embraced fabrics that formerly were the sole domain of activewear, such as antimicrobial and wicking fabrics. Other features in demand include stain-resistant and wrinkle-resistant clothes, Cohen said.

“Today’s definition of everyday apparel has no clear boundaries, and this is the approach today’s apparel manufacturers and retailers need to take,” Cohen said in a press release. “It’s about delivering clothing that solves consumer problems while staying true to your brand.”

The report measured the reach of the casualwear market. Specialty stores took 29 percent, the lion’s share of the casualwear business; department stores made up 15 percent of the market; and off-price retailers made up 14 percent.

Cohen said that this market will be marked by change. Growth in the casualwear market will come from off-price and manufacturer-owned/direct-to-consumer stores.

Along with casual, comfort is a major concern for consumers, according to a separate NPD report.

Released in July, the “Future of Apparel” report noted that sweats, swimwear, dresses and sleepwear would drive fashion-industry growth. In the 12 months ending May 2019, total sales of sweats and active bottoms, including adults’ and children’s products, grew 8 percent to $23.6 billion, and sleepwear sales increased 2 percent to $7.8 billion.