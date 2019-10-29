MANUFACTURING Hurley Acquired by Bluestar Alliance

Nike Inc. announced that it sold the Costa Mesa, Calif.-headquartered Hurley International to Bluestar Alliance LLC for an undisclosed sum.

Hurley’s new owners plan to look for increased licensing opportunities for the brand, said Joey Gabbay, Bluestar’s chief executive officer. “This is a transformative acquisition for Bluestar as Hurley’s international footprint will enhance Bluestar’s reach around the world,” he said in a statement.

“We look forward to building upon the existing Hurley network and expanding to additional countries with the deep relationships that already exist within the Bluestar portfolio of brands,” he said. “We see Hurley continuing to evolve into a 360-degree lifestyle brand, with action sports playing a key role.”

Bluestar is a brand-management company based in New York City. Its family of brands includes Bebe, Tahari, Kensie, Limited Too, Brookstone, Nanette Lepore, Catherine Malandrino, Joan Vass and English Laundry.

The sale ends Hurley’s 17-year-old run at footwear and apparel giant Nike. Nike acquired the influential action-sports brand for an undisclosed amount in 2002. Nike had been investigating a sale of the Hurley since July.

Bob Hurley, the founder of his self-named brand, was considered a pioneer in action-sports styles. Before starting a clothing business, he worked as an innovative surfboard shaper. In 1983, he acquired the U.S. rights to Australian surf brand Billabong. After guiding Billabong to domestic popularity, he started Hurley International in 1999. It gained note for working with popular rock bands such as Blink-182 to change the perception of the label into a lifestyle brand, according to media reports.

Hurley also made a splash with the design of its performance boardshorts, the Phantom. Recently, Hurley has also worked on, and sold collaboration lines, such as Hurley x Carhartt. The last part of the collection with workwear brand Carhartt was released recently.