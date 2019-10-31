RETAIL ABG On Road to Closing Barneys Deal

On Oct. 31, Authentic Brands Group was in grasping distance of acquiring influential yet troubled retailer Barneys New York Inc. In a hearing at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Cecilia G. Morris approved ABG’s $271.4 million bid to take over Barneys, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August.

The ruling left a small window open for another bidder to submit a higher bid. The deal officially closes on Nov. 1. ABG’s rivals could scramble and assemble a more lucrative offer, according to media reports.

On Oct. 24, ABG claimed that it had wrapped up the deal to acquire Barneys. The announcement was upended when a competitor, Sam Ben-Avraham, submitted a rival bid. He also mounted a “Save Barneys” social-media campaign that gained more than 19,000 signatures supporting his group’s bid.

“It’s still a relevant business,” Ben-Avraham said of Barneys. “A lot of people depend on business with Barneys. A lot of its employees still go to work. They are confused by the fake news. It is very irresponsible to make the announcement.” Ben-Avraham did not return a California Apparel News request for comment after the hearing.

Former Barneys owner David Jackson also was putting together a bid for the company.

Saks Fifth Avenue is scheduled to become a retail partner for Barneys in the U.S. and Canada. The ABG statement said that it will selectively license the Barneys name around the world. While this agreement will allow the luxury destination to remain in business, some in the industry fear the transition is going to end Barneys reputation as an enclave for a discerning consumer.

“We will mourn the loss of Barneys as one of the last places one could investigate new brands, new lines and new ideas at the couture level,” said Ilse Metchek, president of the California Fashion Association.