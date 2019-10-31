Sene’s Bespoke Jeans

After a few years of making made-to-measure suits, Sene announced earlier this month that it would make made-to-measure jeans.

The Los Angeles-headquartered Sene got into the denim biz because it was fielding a lot of requests to make bespoke jeans, said Sene founder Ray Li. The main reason;ready-to-wear lines always miss out on giving the best fits to people who don’t have the same body type as the brands’ fit models. Think of short people, very tall people, athletes with thick thighs. Standard sized jeans also do a miserable job with women’s hip-to- waist ratios that don’t match a fit model’s, Li said.

While denim bands may disagree with a critique on their sizing aptitude, Li said that interest is growing in his company’s made-to-measure denim program. It offers three different washes, light, medium and dark. Before denim orders are sent out, Sene customers give their sizing in a questionnaire. The jeans are manufactured in China, and later delivered to the customer’s home. The bespoke jeans retails for $185.

Sene’s introduced its bespoke denim line as the company moved into new headquarters at the Row DTLA campus near downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District. From 2016 to earlier this year, Sene did business from a storefront on the stylish thoroughfare of La Brea Avenue, across the street from the pioneering retailer American Rag.