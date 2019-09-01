TRADE SHOWS Surf Expo Canceled Due to Threat From Hurricane Dorian

The Surf Expo water-sports and beach-lifestyle trade show that was scheduled to be held Sept. 5-7 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., has been canceled due to threats from Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall in the Bahamas on Sept. 1. In addition to the main Surf Expo show, event organizers were scheduled to host watersports-and-beach-lifestyle marketplace Waterfest on Sept. 4, which was intended to kick off the main exposition.

Speaking on behalf of the exposition’s organizers, Roy Turner, senior vice president and Surf Expo show director for parent company Emerald Expositions, relayed that the safety of event attendees, exhibitors, show organizers and crew was the company’s priority.

“We understand that Surf Expo plays an important part in connecting buyers and sellers in the board-sports, beach and resort industries and that many rely on our marketplace for filling their commerce needs, but travel and logistical difficulties and, more importantly, our customers’ safety is at the forefront of our minds,” he said. “Given the state of affairs regarding Hurricane Dorian today, we had no choice but to cancel Surf Expo. We recognize that many of our customers will be directly impacted by Hurricane Dorian and feel their focus should be on their families, businesses and community at this time.”

The projected path of the Category 5 hurricane is predicted to greatly affect Florida and the southeast-region of the United States, in addition to the entire eastern seaboard of the country.