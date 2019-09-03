TRADE SHOWS ISS Orlando Canceled

The Orlando edition of the Imprinted Sportswear Shows was canceled Sept. 1 due to threats from Hurricane Dorian. Now a category 2 hurricane, the storm’s winds might exceed 110 miles per hour when it reaches Florida’s east coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. ISS Orlando was scheduled to run Sept. 5–7 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

“We are extremely disappointed that we cannot stage the 2019 ISS Orlando,” a statement from ISS management said. “Hurricane Dorian continues to pose a serious threat to Florida and the East Coast. Canceling the show allows those in the storm’s path to focus on preparing their families, businesses and communities and prevents those traveling from outside the area from coming to an unsafe situation.”

The trade-show statement also guaranteed that no cancellation fees will be charged due to the show being canceled. ISS parent company Emerald Expositions had also canceled the Surf Expo trade show, which also was scheduled to run Sept. 5–7 in Orlando.

A phone call requesting a further statement from ISS was not returned by press time. ISS also produces other events across America, including shows in Atlantic City, N.J.; Houston; Fort Worth, Texas; and Long Beach, Calif.

ISS serves as a trade event for suppliers of decorated apparel and T-shirt blanks. Dov Charney, the founder of Los Angeles Apparel, exhibits at the ISS Long Beach show. He said that the cancellation of the Orlando show would affect the industry. “But it won’t affect it for the long term,” Charney said. “ISS is an important organization. The industry would cease to function without ISS.”