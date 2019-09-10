SIMA Humanitarian Fund Raising Money for Bahamas Disaster Relief

Hurricane Dorian left an estimated 70,000 Bahamians homeless and the Abacos and Grand Bahama islands of The Bahamas devastated.

The Aliso Viejo, Calif. headquartered SIMA Humanitarian Fund, a non-profit run by the Surf Industry Manufacturers Association, is raising funds to help people in the Bahamian areas hard hit by Hurricane Dorian.

Specifically, SIMA Humanitarian Fund will raise funds for Waves for Water, a non-profit founded by surfer Jon Rose, which produces clean water programs in developing areas around the world. SIMA Humanitarian Fund’s donations will help Waves for Water to produce secure access to drinking water in the island nation's ravaged areas. The deadline to donate for this campaign is 5 p.m., Sept. 13.

“The Bahamas represents an important region to the surf industry, and the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Dorian is unprecedented,” Dylan Slater, President of the SIMA Humanitarian Fund, said in a statement.. “I believe it’s our duty to come together as an industry and human beings to support the critical work being done by Waves For Water in supporting all those in dire need of clean drinking water.”