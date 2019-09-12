ART HEARTS NYFW The Bold and the Beautiful Shine Brightly During Art Hearts Fashion’s NYFW Shows

During New York Fashion Week, the Erik Rosete–produced Art Hearts Fashion unveiled its shows Sept. 5–8 at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Women’s and menswear shone brightly for Kenneth Barlis, whose shimmering designs brought an ethereal edge to the runway, while luxurious jackets in alluring textures relayed bohemian sophistication.

For Fernando Alberto Atelier, bright colors and florals complemented flowy dresses, while Argyle Grant also designed with bright summer colors in mind for its men’s swimwear. Gowns with plunging necklines and thigh-high slits garnered attention at Willfredo Gerardo. Kentaro Kameyama’s dreamy collection afforded styles perfect for bedtime and party time. At Mister Triple X, models walked the runway in swim- and resortwear that would stand out while lounging poolside.