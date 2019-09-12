FASHION Marianna Hewitt and DL1961 Partner on Capsule Collection

While New York Fashion Week came to a close this week, it is just the beginning for a new collaboration between lifestyle blogger Marianna Hewitt and apparel brand DL1961. Launching today, the Marianna Hewitt x DL1961 features 24 pieces, including jeans, jackets, skirts and tops. The collection was produced using fibers and technology that reduce water usage, energy and harmful chemicals.

"I was first introduced to the brand a few years ago through Jessica Alba," Hewitt said. "She collaborated with the brand and I attended their event and tried on my first pair. Ever since then, I had been wearing them and buying new pairs and kept coming back to the brand for their comfortable fits and fabrics with an on-trend style. Usually with denim, one of those has to compromise but they really nailed fit, fabric and trend all while being sustainable."

For Hewitt, working with a female-led company was also a consideration when partnering with DL1961.

"I learned more about the brand, their story and how much love goes into making the denim and knew I wanted to share their quality denim with all my followers," she said.



Pieces from the Fall 2019 campaign will drop at Nordstrom on Sept. 12, with a launch at DL1961.com, Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus and Shopbop by the end of the month. The brand is priced between $149-$229 retail. Sizing for jeans ranges from 23-34 and tops XS-L, while extended sizes ranging from 16W to 24W will be available at Anthropologie and DL1961.com.