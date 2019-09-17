More than 2,000 People Attend The Hundreds Family Style Food Festival

The Hundreds streetwear label produced the inaugural Family Style Food Festival at Television City Studios in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District on Sept. 15.

More than 2,000 people went to the event, according to Miles Canares, the event’s co-founder. Family Style Food Festival mixed streetwear and street style food such as Tacos 1986 Tijuana style tacos, Howlin Ray’s hot chicken, Jon & Vinny’s pizza and Badmaash South Asian curry. Merchandised in the event’s gift shop were Los Angeles based clothing brands and streetwear brands such as Bricks & Wood, The Chinatown Market, Hedley & Bennett, which considers itself a culinary lifestyle brand. The event was presented by DoorDash technology enabled food delivery company. Family Style Food Festival will most likely be an annual event, Canares said.

So how did The Hundreds follow-up with the Family Style Food Festival? By releasing a shirt and hoodie collaboration with Homeboy Industries. Los Angeles-based Homeboy trains former gang members for jobs in fields such as food service. Homeboy Industries also runs a café by Los Angeles’ Chinatown section.